As extreme drought continues, the province is limiting the amount of water drawn from the Koksilah Watershed. It’s in an effort to protect fish from persistent low stream flows, that are threatening the survival of steelhead trout populations.

Effective Thursday, 108 license holders who draw from the watershed for forage crops including grass and hay or certain other industrial purposes have been restricted.

The order does not apply to water diverted and used for non-forage crops, such as market vegetables, livestock watering, or domestic purposes.

The province says that anyone whose crop is affected by the restrictions can access supports.

“Affected farmers can access programs, such as the federal-provincial AgriStability program, which helps producers with significant drops in income or increased expenses,” reads their press release. “The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the federal government, is also ensuring that producers who did not enrol in AgriStability by the April 30 deadline are still eligible for late participation and can receive financial assistance. Producers must have declared farm income for tax purposes to be eligible to enrol in AgriStability.”

- Advertisement -

In the same order, the province says that they’ve extended fishing closures on the upper Cowichan River into the fall season.

The angling closure is from the Cowichan Lake Weir dam to the 66 Mile Trestle in Cowichan River Provincial Park. It was originally supposed to open on September 1, it’s now been pushed back to November 15.

It’s been extended in part due to drought, but also because the warmer water temperatures have allowed an algal bloom in the area. It’s wreaked havoc on the aquatic ecosystem for a 10-kilometer stretch.