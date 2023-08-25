This weekend a peloton of cyclists will make their way through the Cowichan Valley to raise money for hospice care on Vancouver Island.

Mary Hof was born and raised in the Valley and is taking part in the Cycle of Life ride to raise money for local hospice care.

It’s Hof’s 5th year participating in the ride, and she says the best part for her is hearing the stories of how hospice care has touched people’s lives.

“They’ll write back to me and say thank you and tell me a little bit about, you know, why hospice is important to them and their mom’s last days and how it went and the nursing care how special it is. You know, you’re treated as individuals. That makes it for me very special to know how hospice has touched so many people.”

To date, Mary has raised over $11,000 ahead of the ride this weekend. If you’d like to donate you can do so on the Cycle for Life website.