A joint search and rescue operation in the waters near Sooke ended with positive results earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, at 8:30 pm, it was reported that a man had entered the ocean east of town and had disappeared from view.

A coordinated search effort began and continued through the night, involving help from Cowichan Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard, Joint Rescue Coordination Center, 442 Squadron, Sooke Fire, and BC Ambulance Service.

The man was located at 3 am after making it to land on his own, unharmed.