Winds from the east are pushing mainland forest fire smoke over Vancouver Island today and this weekend.

However, although the smell of burned wood and a yellowish-grey haze hangs in the air, it won’t get as bad as the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. Computer modelling shows Vancouver Island will be spared from the worst of the smoke.

Environment Canada is forecasting air quality on the Island’s east coast will be low to moderate risk into Saturday night. Most people will be unaffected, but some may experience coughing and throat irritation.

Across the strait, people from Vancouver to Chilliwack will experience declining air quality today and tonight, when a large cloud of smoke from the Kelowna fires will pass over the region, according to modelling from firesmoke.ca.

BC air quality index by region