BC Ferries has once again set a record for traffic through the second quarter of this year.

For the quarter ending June 30th, they carried 5.8 million passengers and 2.5 million vehicles across their service – it’s an increase of 7 per cent and 3 per cent respectively year over year.

Ferries President and CEO Nicolas Jimenez says they were actively hiring throughout the quarter with the goal of reducing cancellations because of staffing issues.

“We’re actively hiring to address our crewing shortages, which will improve staffing resiliency and support reliable service for our customers,” says Jimenez. “I want to thank our staff for their dedication, professionalism and most importantly, for keeping everyone safe in our terminals and on board our vessels during this very busy time.”

Jimenez says that 98.6 per cent of sailings went as planned through the quarter.

- Advertisement -

Net earnings for the company were $15.2 million, which over-doubled last years earnings in the same quarter.