Smoky skies will start clearing over Island on Monday evening

By Grant Warkentin
Firesmoke.ca predicts that by 7am Tuesday morning the Island will be mostly clear of smoke. From firesmoke.ca

Wildfire smoke is spreading over most of Vancouver Island today, and won’t let up until tomorrow.

Winds from the east are continuing to blow smoke from interior wildfires out to sea, passing over Vancouver Island in pulses. A bulletin today from Environment Canada says there’s no expected change until tomorrow.

Computer modeling from firesmoke.ca shows smoke will start to clear tomorrow evening and by Tuesday morning the island will be mostly smoke-free.

The bulletin says wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

