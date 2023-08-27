Would a major investment in the Duke Point terminal pay big dividends for the people of Vancouver Island?

That’s the question the Nanaimo Port Authority is hoping to answer as they look for someone to conduct a study around the issue.

They say that Duke Point has an impactful role to play in improving supply chain efficiency and resiliency to the south coast gateway in BC.

The Port Authority is hoping to explore the level of impact that a major investment in the terminal would have on the supply chain and if it could be a cost competitive and sustainable channel in the marketplace.

Anyone qualified to conduct the study can bid on the BC Bid website until October 10th.