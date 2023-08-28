Lack of convenient transportation, high costs, and low accessibility are some of the challenges people face on Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

That’s from a new report by Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance (VIEA), with the goal of getting feedback from communities on the challenges, gaps, and opportunities in transportation.

Issues communities face include a lack of environmentally sustainable options, a lack of taxis and ride hailing, and a thinning of regional bus operations.

ICET chair Aaron Stone says that the importance of transportation between communities is crucial.

“This report plays an integral role in helping better understand the challenges and opportunities so that we can, all together, build an inclusive, resilient coastal economy,” said Stone.

The report adds that four key themes were highlighted, with the themes being governance and policy, community partnerships, government support, and active and alternate transportation.

Some solutions to these issues include the creation of an inter-regional transportation body, sharing information, combining passenger and cargo, and having a local or regional model.

For more info on the report, click here.