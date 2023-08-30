Drivers will have to get used to navigating through school year conditions again, with September only a couple of days away.

ICBC Roads Safety Coordinator Rowena Narayan says drivers need to pay extra attention to avoid adding to an already high statistic.

“On Vancouver Island, two children walking or cycling are killed and 47 are injured in crashes every year. In school and playground zones, seven children are injured in crashes every year,” she says. “Those numbers are far too high. We can do a better job being focused on the road.”

That number is even higher across the province, with three children killed and 359 injured in crashes while walking or cycling every year, including 51 in school and playground zones. Keeping your focus outside of the vehicle is key to preventing those injuries.

“Distractions are a leading factor for drivers in crashes with pedestrians and cyclists,” she says. “So definitely leave your phone alone.”

- Advertisement -

It’s not just more kids around the roads, but also the vehicles they take to get to school. Narayan says it’s imperative that drivers in both directions stop when the lights are flashing on those big yellow buses.

“Keeping our eyes out for school buses, especially when their lights are flashing, is extremely important,” she says. “It’s something that we haven’t been used to over the summer.”

As of Tuesday, school zone speed limits will also return at 30 km/hour, instead of the regular limit of 50 km/h. They’re in effect at school zones from 8 am to 5 pm and in playground zones from dawn until dusk.

“School zones are something that we weren’t paying much attention to in the summer,” she says. “Being focused, knowing your route, where do those 30 zones start and where do they end is very important.”

ICBC released a list of tips to be aware of as the season changes: