Following a severe thunderstorm watch Monday night, over 20 wildfires are burning out of control on the Island and Sunshine Coast on Tuesday.

The data from the BC Wildfire Service map shows clusters of fires in multiple areas on the Island, with many flared up near Sayward. Three new fires started in the vicinity of Newcastle Creek, while another started near Salmon Creek next to Highway 19 and another near Adam River.

Multiple fires also popped up on islands just off the coast of the North Island.

Fewer fires were started on the southern sections of the Island, with small fires near Bowser, Nahmint River, Lake Cowichan and outside of Sooke.

The largest wildfire discovered on Monday is burning at around 60 hectares in Strathcona Park, but crews are treating it as monitor only as it is not a threat to any valuable resources or infrastructure.

BC Wildfire Service asks you to call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cell phone to report any fire activity.