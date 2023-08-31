Starting today Hullo Ferries will increase their service to four crossings for the long weekend and three round trips for the rest of September.

According to a media release, Hullo is expecting an increase in demand during the Labor Day long weekend which is why they have decided to double the number of trips.

CEO Alastair Caddick says they are increasing services to make travel more accessible.

“We understand the demand that arises on long weekend travel, so our goal is to provide an additional friendly and fast option for travel between the mainland and Vancouver Island,” he says.

Hullo has been operating on a two-trip service since they first launched their vessels this month and they say this has made them examine the potential to increase into night service with the increase of special events on both sides of the Strait.

- Advertisement -

Caddick says feedback has been encouraging and they are optimistic about increasing service.

“The feedback from the majority of guests has been encouraging,” he says. “We thank all guests for their support as we continue to optimize our service to meet the needs of our communities.”

Along with the increase in service, Hullo says they are looking to add a shuttle service, as well as a direct city transit bus, for customers who can’t walk to the terminal by the end of September.

For a list of long weekend departures, and the new September schedule, visit their website.