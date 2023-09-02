The construction closure on Canada Ave has been extended at least another week past their latest September 4 deadline.

The news today from Stone Pacific Contracting, who are doing the work at the site.

“The current full closure of a section of Canada Avenue will remain in effect next week, and at this time for the foreseeable future,” says Stone Pacific Project & Safety Coordinator Tiffaney Daniels. “Updates will be provided immediately as they become available.”

It marks the second time that the full closure of a section of Canada Ave has been extended. The section has been closed to two-way traffic since June 26. This Friday will mark day 74 of what was initially to be a 45-day project to end on August 9.

The first extension was needed in part to get the work done before the rainy season. No reason was given for this extension.

Daniels says, “We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience and understanding.”