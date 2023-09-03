A network of undersea sensors near the Island recently recorded a rare symphony of underwater whale songs.

An underwater hydrophone operated by Ocean Networks Canada in the Saanich Inlet recorded nearly an hour of calls from Biggs killer whales, which are usually silent, and which usually don’t enter the inlet.

Oceans Network Canada collects and shares all sorts of scientific data and is leading an expedition to the Island’s West Coast. They will be aboard the Coast Guard vessel John P. Tully, and will be checking locations in the NEPTUNE underwater observatory including undersea hydrothermal vents.

The entire expedition will be live-streamed for the public and other scientists to follow along.

It starts on Labour Day, visit ONC’s project page to tune in live.