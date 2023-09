Twenty-one wildfires are burning out of control on Vancouver Island as of Tuesday morning.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the majority of the fires are in Strathcona Provincial Park, with the Mount Con Reid fire the largest at 2,320 hectares.

The fire has been burning since August and is currently being monitored.

The service adds that most of the fires were caused by lightning, with the fires not posing as a threat due to their remote locations.