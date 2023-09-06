The Cowichan Valley school district is distancing itself from Camp Qwanoes in light of recent allegations the summer camp has discriminatory hiring practices.

SD 79 is the latest school district to speak out against a camp counselor hiring policy, joining the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District and the Sooke School District.

A closer look at the camp’s hiring practices was taken after it was revealed that staff working at the camp had to sign a work agreement that was confirmed to contain discriminatory language.

SD79 reiterated its stance on discrimination against members of the LGBTQ2+ community in a statement saying that they won’t have any ties to the Christian Summer camp.

Director of communications for SD 79 Mike Russel adds that the hiring practices of the camp violate their board of education policy that calls for “a community free of discrimination and marginalization.”