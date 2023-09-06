Outdoor enthusiasts in Shawnigan Lake will have another walking path to choose from in the near future.

The CVRD announced that it will break ground on a new trail connecting Wharf Park and Old Mill Park.

“This trail is not just a pathway beside the lake; it’s a pathway to stronger community connections, to better health and well-being of residents, and economic opportunities for local businesses,”

says Area B Director, Sierra Acton.

This new section of trail is part of a larger ongoing project by the CVRD to connect Mason’s Beach, Shawnigan Lake Village, and the community centre along the old E and N rail corridor.

Senior Manager of Parks & Trails Brian Farquhar says “Proceeding with this section of the rail with trail achieves the community’s longstanding goal to connect Shawnigan Village with local waterfront parks along Shawnigan Lake between Masons Beach and Old Mill Park for residents and visitors to enjoy and experience for generations to come.”

Farquhar adds that the project has had a longer journey since it’s original conception in 2010.

When completed the trial will be 1.4 kilometers and run along the side of the old railway tracks.