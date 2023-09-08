Overnight delays are soon to come into effect at the Malahat Drive’s Tunnel Hill construction site.

Single-lane-alternating traffic will be in place, starting September 11, for four to five nights per week until the project is complete.

It’ll be in place from 8 at night until 6 in the morning, during which time drivers can expect as much as a 20-minute delay.

It’s to allow the contractor to work on drainage and road construction activities, including the final grading and paving.

This marks the final leg of the project, re-stabilizing the road after the atmospheric river of November 2021.

Late last month, the ministry had given an estimated completion date of this October.