The Municipality of North Cowichan has put a new end date on the full closure of a section of Canada Ave.

September 18 is the new end date given, which will mark 84 days closed since June 26th, after being initially announced as a 45-day closure.

“Stone Pacific Contracting Ltd. is proceeding with extending the ongoing full road closure of Canada Avenue in support of the Flood Gate & Road Upgrades project,” says the Municipal press release. “Closure extension is required to accommodate site specific constructability challenges. There is possibility of re-opening the road earlier should ground conditions permit the contractor to do so.”

The road is a key artery from the north end of town into the downtown core. This is the first of two full closures expected as they build a floodwall and upgrade the foundation of the road.