Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyCanada Ave construction closure extended until Sept. 18
Cowichan Valley

Canada Ave construction closure extended until Sept. 18

By Nicholas Arnold
Construction at Canada Ave site from July 29, 2023 - Photo provided by Tiffaney Daniels

The Municipality of North Cowichan has put a new end date on the full closure of a section of Canada Ave.

September 18 is the new end date given, which will mark 84 days closed since June 26th, after being initially announced as a 45-day closure.

“Stone Pacific Contracting Ltd. is proceeding with extending the ongoing full road closure of Canada Avenue in support of the Flood Gate & Road Upgrades project,” says the Municipal press release. “Closure extension is required to accommodate site specific constructability challenges. There is possibility of re-opening the road earlier should ground conditions permit the contractor to do so.”

The road is a key artery from the north end of town into the downtown core. This is the first of two full closures expected as they build a floodwall and upgrade the foundation of the road.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM