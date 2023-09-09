A boil water advisory has been put in place for people on the Mesachie Lake water system.

It was put in place Friday afternoon by the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) after a recent bacteriological exam found potential contaminants that could pose a hazard to health.

The CVRD says that means any water that you’re ingesting should be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute before use in things like cooking, drinking, or brushing teeth.

They say they’re working on the problem.

“This ‘Boil Water Notice’ will remain in effect until the CVRD determines the water is acceptable for domestic use,” reads a social media post. “The CVRD is taking immediate action to address this problem. Your patience is appreciated, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”