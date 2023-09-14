A damaged natural gas main forced the closure of City Hall in Duncan this afternoon and caused traffic delays in the downtown area.

Fortis says the gas line was damaged, but there was no leak.

The damage was caused by a work crew near Kenneth and Craig Streets during the noon hour, and it forced RCMP and the Duncan Fire Department to close streets in the area, including a portion of Canada Avenue, and evacuate people from nearby buildings.

The City of Duncan posted a notice on social media that business at city hall would be suspended for the afternoon as a result of the incident.