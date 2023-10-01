Subscribe to Local News
Halloween Haunted House Giveaway 2023

Knock, knock, knock…. Trick or Treat!

Enter for your chance to receive a call from our Morning Show host Jason Hatton between Monday, October 23rd – Friday, October 27th for the chance to winSpooktacular Halloween Prize! 

If Jason calls you, simply “pick a door” in the “Haunted House“, door #1, #2, or #3, and listen to hear what’s behind it. If the witch opens the door and you hear her cackling that means you won a $100 Trick or Treat Bag full of Candy from Save-On-Foods in Duncan, and we’ll throw in a Family pass to The Big Shop of Horrors Haunted House! 

If you hear the door creek open and hear a clown laugh, wolf howl, ghost yell BOO! that means you lose!

3 doors and one of those will have the prize behind it! You could guess the right one!

Enter Now If You Dare!

Contest deadline Thursday, October 26th.

Enter Now!

