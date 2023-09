An earthquake took place near Vancouver Island, at 3:10 this morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it was a 4.3-magnitude earthquake, recorded at a depth of 12 kilometers.

It happened 114 kilometers away from Port McNeill, 244 kilometers from Campbell River, 270 kilometers from Courtenay, and 299 kilometers from Powell River.

No reports were shown that people felt the earthquake, with no tsunami warning at this time.