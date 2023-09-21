Subscribe to Local News
Island & CoastPlane crash near Campbell River under investigation
Island & Coast

Plane crash near Campbell River under investigation

By Grant Warkentin
The Beaver float planes, built 1947-1967, are still in service all over Canada. C-FGYN Adlair Aviation Ltd. de Havilland Beaver (DHC2) Mk.I at the Adlair Float Base, Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, Canada. Photo from Wikipedia

Investigators are on their way to the site of a plane crash near Campbell River today.

On Wednesday morning a privately-registered De Havilland “Beaver” DHC-2 collided with the terrain 18 kilometres southwest of Campbell River, according to the Transportation Safety Board. The two people on board received undisclosed injuries in the crash.

Today the federal agency is sending a team of investigators, who will gather information and assess the occurrence.

This is a developing story, we will post updates here as they become available. 

