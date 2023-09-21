This weekend food banks across the province are collecting donations for the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Henry Wikkerink from the Cowichan Valley Basket Society says that food bank use in the Valley is on the rise. “The needs are huge here in the Cowichan Valley. I mean, we’re seeing record hampers, families requesting for hampers every day.”

According to Wikkerink, they need a variety of non-perishable food items like canned goods, cereals, coffee and condiments.

According to the BCTFD project, over 40% of people who access food banks are under the age of 14.

You can support the CVBS with cash donations online at their website until the 23rd or by donating food at drop boxes in grocery stores.