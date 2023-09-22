The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are investigating the vandalism of school buses at a private school in Duncan during the summer.

The police say that late at night on August 23, or in the early morning hours of August 24, five buses were extensively damaged on the grounds of Queen Margaret School on Brownsey Ave.

An image of the suspect was recorded by a security camera at the school as they walked to the buses and vandalizing them.

The suspect is a male between 16 and 30 years old, slim build with long hair, wearing a baseball cap, shorts and a t-shirt, carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.