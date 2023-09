North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is looking for help identifying a suspect who broke into the TD branch in Duncan.

The break-in happened on September 4th around 9:30 am and the suspect allegedly stole baking equipment.

A photo of the suspect can be found on our website, and they were wearing a mask and a Bugs Bunny hoodie at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call the RCMP.