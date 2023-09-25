UPDATE:

11:41 A.M.: An additional 4,879 customers have lost power in Campbell River, according to BC Hydro.

—————————————-

Over 6,800 BC Hydro customers are without power on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast while a fall storm continues.

According to BC Hydro, most of the outages have taken place on Vancouver Island with 5,841 affected customers.

Campbell River has 5,198 customers without power respectively, Courtenay saw 328 without power, but now has 96 people with no power.

Port Hardy had 67 affected customers.

721 customers are currently without power between Campbell River and Powell River, with Nanaimo and Sechelt having one of the lowest number of customers without power.

- Advertisement -

Hydro adds crews are still investigating the causes behind most outages, with some areas seeing the outages happen because of trees coming down across their wires.

More updates will come once they are made available.