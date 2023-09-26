A strong storm system that passed through the region has prompted the BC River Forecast to issue streamflow advisories for Vancouver Island and the south coast.

According to a statement, the low-flow drought condition could have significant impacts on streamflow runoff conditions, and rivers could rise unexpectedly.

Municipalities across the province are still seeing elevated drought levels, and with these high levels, the forecast says rivers are expected to rapidly rise, especially around riverbanks, creeks, and fast-flowing bodies of water.

While no major flooding is expected people are still being asked to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks and avoid swimming and fishing around unstable riverbanks.

For up-to-date information on water conditions head over to the River Forecast Centre for proactive steps, and register for the Voyent Alert app.