Nanaimo-North Cowichan New Democrat MLA Doug Routley says he will not seek another term in office when the next election is called.

In a statement, he says it has been “an honour to represent the people of the Cowichan Valley for the last 18 years and five terms, working on the issues that matter to them like affordability, housing, and healthcare.”

Routley says he has been been struggling with health issues recently and decided it’s time for some new energy, so he will not run in the 2024 election.

He says the next election is an opportunity for someone to bring new ideas to our communities and he looks forward to supporting the party’s candidate.

Routley was re-elected as the MLA for the Nanaimo-North Cowichan riding in 2020.

He had served as MLA for Cowichan-Ladysmith from 2005 until the riding boundaries were re-drawn, and currently serves as the Parliamentary Secretary for Forests.