An RCMP recruitment event will offer people interested in joining the force a chance to learn a lot more about the different jobs police officers perform.

Corporal Jeremy Evans, in charge of Indigenous Policing Services with the North Cowichan-Duncan detachment, says many branches of the RCMP will be there to showcase the different specializations.

There will be members of the RCMP West Coast Marine section, the Police Services Dog Unit, RCMP Island Highway Traffic services and members of the motorcycle unit, emergency response team members, dispatchers, and other branches of the service.

Corporal Evans says the RCMP is such a large organization with different positions and specialized units.

He adds that you can work anywhere in Canada and it’s what makes the RCMP more unique than any other municipal or provincial police force.

RCMP recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about how to join the force.

Corporal Evans adds that there will be plenty of RCMP swag and merchandise to collect at the event.

The event is from 12 pm – 4 pm on Thursday, September 28, at Cowichan Tribes Siem Lelum soccer fields on River Road and is open to everyone.