More than 300 workers return to their jobs as production of pulp resumes at the Catalyst Crofton mill, but the production of paper will remain shut down until the end of October.

Krista Cuddy, Catalyst Crofton Interim Director of Operations & Integration, says amid challenges posed by low pulp and paper prices, the company is pleased to be resuming pulp production and will continue to assess “the ongoing viability of maintaining Kraft pulp operations at Crofton to ensure it is cost effective to operate and consistent with our overall business strategies.”

Mill owner Paper Excellence began an indefinite curtailment of paper production in Crofton in December of last year.

In May the company announced a temporary curtailment for July, and then extended the curtailment in August.

Early this year the company announced it was converting a production line to make single use cutlery to replace plastic produces with the help of more than 18-million dollars in funding from the provincial and federal governments.