The BC government says fish protection orders for the Koksilah and Tsolum rivers have been rescinded after significant rainfall on Vancouver Island.

Water users in the Koksilah and Tsolum watersheds can again irrigate forage crops and industrial users outlined in the protection order can resume using water.

The province says the operations affected are being contacted to inform them of the decision.

The rainfall has restored flows in the rivers and low water levels no longer threaten steelhead trout populations.

Although the water restrictions have been rescinded, users are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible and are required to follow the terms and conditions of their water licences.

Vancouver Island remains at drought level 5 and many regions continue to experience the impact of the drought.