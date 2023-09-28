Subscribe to Local News
Highway Closed After Truck Slams into Barrier and Crashes

By Mike Patterson
Firefighters spray water on truck involved in a single vehicle accident on Highway-1 on Thursday. Photograph by Doyle Childs

Highway-1 was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon near the Bamberton exit between Whittaker Road and Butterfield Road.

Witnesses say a gravel truck lost control and hit the concrete median on the highway, spilling its load across the roadway and bursting into flames.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed and traffic was detoured through Shawnigan Lake.

Firefighters from the Mill Bay Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.

There are no injuries reported from the accident.

