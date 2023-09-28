Highway-1 was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon near the Bamberton exit between Whittaker Road and Butterfield Road.

Witnesses say a gravel truck lost control and hit the concrete median on the highway, spilling its load across the roadway and bursting into flames.

The driver did not suffer serious injuries.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed and traffic was detoured through Shawnigan Lake.

Firefighters from the Mill Bay Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.

The highway was reopened at 7 p.m., according to DriveBC.