The Cowichan Valley’s third annual Every Child Matters March is happening on Monday.

It’s an event to recognize the impact of the residential school system on Canada’s Indigenous peoples and remember those who didn’t make it home.

Organizer of the event, Makola Housing Society’s Audrey George says she’s hoping they can beat last year’s record attendance number of 6,000 people.

“I hope that everyone will bring their drums and sing, and come with an open heart and an open mind,” says George. “And share with their family and friends to come so that our generation and future generations can make a difference in the world.”

George says that they’re expecting a large turnout from local schools that are sending either all of their staff or all of their students and staff to support the event.

- Advertisement -

She says that a focus of this year’s event will be looking towards the future as well as the past.

She says that one of the two speakers will give a motivational talk on how today’s Indigenous youth need to focus on balancing their culture with the Western world in which they now live.

“In order to be successful in today’s world, you have to have an education, and in order to continue in the ways of our ancestors, you still have to maintain the balance between the Western world and our Indigenous ways,” says George.

“The only way our world will change is if we build bridges and we network. Our Indigenous youth walk in the two worlds, so they have to have the balance to be successful.”

The other speaker is an elder who was a residential school survivor, sharing her experience.

As for the event itself, George says that people will start to convene at the Si’em Lelum soccer fields at around 9 am for the march that begins at 9:30 am on Monday. It’s the same route that has been used at previous marches, that runs in a loop beginning and ending at the soccer fields.

- Advertisement -

The speakers will follow the march, and there will be food vendors and other performances until the event wraps in the early afternoon.

Logistically, George says that there is still construction on River Road, so she’s asking for people to park in the paid parking lot at the old Mound site.