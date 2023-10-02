First Responders and Officers on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will get complimentary travel by BC Ferries, later this week.

The Ferry-Line announced that they will offer travel between Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, and the Lower Mainland for all the Officers and responders attending the funeral of Constable Rick O’Brien.

The 51-year-old was serving a search warrant at a Coquitlam residence last month, when he was shot and killed.

Along with RCMP and emergency first responders, other organizations include fire departments, the BC ambulance service, Canada Customs, Canada Immigration, Canadian Forces, and Department Fisheries & Oceans Canada.

BC Ferries adds to receive the trip, a uniform or an official badge must be presented during the check-in.

- Advertisement -

The ferry travel is set for Wednesday October 4 and Thursday the 5, with the funeral sent on Wednesday in Langley.