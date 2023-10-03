After a trial in Northern B.C., the province says they will be removing plastic wrap for some tree planting processes to reduce climate change.

They say 3 million single-use plastic tree seedling wraps will be removed from the tree-planting process next year. They add it supports 45 million seedlings as the plastic wrap is used to bundle the seedlings into groupings of 10, 15 or 20 depending on the species.

The wraps will be removed from all pine, spruce and cedar tree seedlings and will support reforestation in all corners of the province. The government says it follows a successful trial in the Cariboo region and shows that the wrap is not needed for seedlings to be successful.

“The common thinking within tree planting has been that plastic is needed to support, grow and manage this many successful seedlings, but this project proves definitively that there is a better way,” said minister of forests, Bruce Ralston.

“Work like this is fundamental in moving British Columbia toward a low-carbon future that does not rely on plastics and makes us leaders in the global fight against climate change. Removing one single-use plastic has a positive impact on our environment, but removing three million single-use plastics per year is a massive achievement.”

It is estimated that by 2030, around 18 million single-use plastic seedling wraps will be eliminated within the province by the wider forestry sector.

The removal will also help the province meets its CleanBC goals.