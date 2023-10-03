It’s Day 12 of the Tour De Rock and riders are making their way into Duncan this morning before heading to Shawnigan Lake and Mill Bay.

Today the tour started at Save-On-Foods in Duncan before making appearances at schools around the Valley.

Local rider Wes Richens says that it’s been a couple of hard days for the tour after a crash in Ucluelet took a rider out of the tour with a fractured clavicle. The crash happened after the tour “conquered the hump” to Port Alberni.

“We had 3 other people that were involved in that crash that got some bumps and bruises and then yesterday we rode from Nanaimo down to Chemainus and we had another bad crash,” said Richens. “It’s been a pretty rough weekend but that’s why we ride right? We get back on the bikes and keep going because the kids we are riding for can’t do that.”

The tour will also stop at Thrifty Foods and Red Arrow Brewing this afternoon. From Duncan, riders will stop in Oak Bay, Sidney, Esquimalt and Sooke before concluding the tour in Victoria.

As of today, the tour has raised $725,975 for pediatric cancer care and research. If you want to donate you can do so at the Tour De Rock website.