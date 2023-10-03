With Thanksgiving coming up, the Canada Border Services Agency is offering travel tips.

The agency focuses on keeping harmful goods out of the country, while making sure that legitimate travel and trade is done efficiently and safely in Canada.

With long weekends seeing significant planning and preparing for the agency, they have tips for you to have a smoother trip this weekend.

They ask you to plan ahead by crossing the border during non-peak hours, such as the early morning.

The agency adds that you should pick another day to travel if you can, as Mondays tend to be the busiest.

- Advertisement -

Other tips include having your travel documents ready, to put any poultry products in retail packaging, knowing your exemption limits, and to not bring in or take out Cannabis.

For more info, you can visit the Agency’s website.