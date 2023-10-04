Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyTire fire shuts down Government Street
Cowichan ValleyFeatured

Tire fire shuts down Government Street

By Eric Richards
Station Street was shut down on Oct 4th while crews fought a fire - My Cowichan Valley Now Staff

A fire closed Government Street between Station Street and Craig Street for several hours this morning.  

RCMP and fire crews were on the scene extinguishing the blaze that erupted behind a tire shop on government street. 

According to the Duncan Fire Department, a hedge, two cars, a small bus and a pile of tires for disposal were all on fire when they arrived. 

The smoke caused a nearby apartment to be evacuated.  

RCMP are investigating the fire and are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM