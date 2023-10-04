A fire closed Government Street between Station Street and Craig Street for several hours this morning.

RCMP and fire crews were on the scene extinguishing the blaze that erupted behind a tire shop on government street.

According to the Duncan Fire Department, a hedge, two cars, a small bus and a pile of tires for disposal were all on fire when they arrived.

The smoke caused a nearby apartment to be evacuated.

RCMP are investigating the fire and are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line.