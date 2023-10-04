The Tour De Rock is in its final days and riders got some unexpected help from a local business yesterday. According to rider Wes Richens a few helmets were left cracked after two crashes over the long weekend and a local bike store owner donated new ones to the tour.

“They’re willing to step up when they’re needed,” said Richens who described the overwhelming support the tour received from businesses in the Valley.

Riders stopped at 9 schools around the Valley before ending the day in Cobble Hill. “It was pretty moving they actually had one of their students who had battled cancer as a younger child and she actually got up in front of the whole school and shared her story which was pretty moving and powerful,” Richens described his visit to Queen Margret School yesterday as the tour made its way through Duncan.

Today they tackle the Malahat and will finish up in Sooke.

As of today, the tour has raised over $735,000. If you’d like to donate you can do so on the Tour De Rock website.