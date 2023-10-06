North Cowichan reversed its decision to deny a tax exemption for Camp Qwanoes, a Christian summer camp in Crofton.

“We were very surprised that North Cowichan Council denied our application for the property tax exemption that we had received for the last 10 years,” said Camp Director Scott Bayley.

The decision came after Bayley gave a presentation to North Cowichan Council.

“The reason I voted against giving your permissive tax exemption was your hiring practices and I feel they were non-inclusive,” said Counselor Caljouw, who added that after hearing Bayley’s presentation he would be supporting Qwanoes.

Many Council members noted that Qwanoes positively impacted the community, but they were torn on whether to support reinstating the tax exemption.

- Advertisement -

“By all means again the camp sounds like a great inclusive place but it can’t live two lives and say you’re inclusive on your left hand but you’re not inclusive on your right hand,” said Councillor Istace in reference to the camp’s potentially discriminatory hiring practices.

“I think it’s an attack on religion,” said Councilor Manhas who added that it would be unfair to exclude Camp Qwanoes from Schedule B tax exemption status.

Council voted to give Qwanoes the exemption for another year while they review the permissive tax exemption policy.