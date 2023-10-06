North Cowichan council will vote on changing its building bylaw on October 18th to bring it in line new provincial Energy Step Code requirements.

BC Energy Step Code 3 came into effect on May 1, 2023, across the province.

The vote will also increase the emissions level requirement under the Zero Carbon Step Code to Emissions Level 4 next year.

The municipality says the changes will impact primary space heating and hot water heating in new construction.

The changes cover new buildings and do not affect existing homes, and are based on a building’s performance rather than the exact type of heating system installed.

If the bylaw amendment is passed on October 18th, North Cowichan will require compliance with Zero Carbon Emissions Level 3 as of January 1st, and Emissions Level 4 as of July 1st next year.

The BC Energy Step Code regulates the energy efficiency of new buildings, and Zero Carbon Step Code regulates greenhouse gas emissions.

Secondary heating sources, as well as auxiliary appliances such as stoves and barbecues, will not be affected by the changes.

Mayor Rob Douglas says “these Step Code changes will ensure North Cowichan continues to take action to reduce our energy use and greenhouse gas emissions,” as cleaner, more efficient new buildings will help the municipality meet its climate change goals.

North Cowichan has made a commitment under the Climate Action and Energy Plan to reduce emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

The municipality says more than 55 per cent of new homes constructed in North Cowichan are using low carbon heat sources.

North Cowichan offers incentives to builders considering adopting higher levels of the Energy Step Code.