BC’s unemployment rate rose slightly through September according to Statistics Canada’s labour force survey for the month.

It says the provincial rate increased by 0.2% to 5.4%, which is just under the national rate of 5.5%.

The province’s Minister of Jobs, Brenda Bailey says the highlight for workers provincially was the $200-million investment by Canfor affecting forestry workers in the community of Houston.

Bailey says, “Canfor’s plans to right-size the Houston mill with a major capital investment, as well as partnerships with First Nations, is a great example of building a strong future of sustainable forestry for workers and communities.”

Bailey says jobs also increased in a few specific sectors.

“In September, jobs in construction and science and technical services increased, which is good news for the construction sector,” says Bailey, “Women’s full-time employment increased by 17,000, the most of any province, which reflects our focus on providing more affordable and available child care.”