After seeing success in other cities, the RCMP are bringing their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event to the Cowichan Valley.

“[It] brings Police Officers and the community together in a casual environment where they can discuss issues and learn more about each other,” says the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment’s Sgt. Trevor Busch.

It’s the latest community event run by the detachment, following last month’s Fill a Canoe food drive, which gathered 1,770 lbs of food donations and $630 in cash for local food banks, and recruitment event at the Si’em Lelum soccer fields.

“We are really looking forward to more chances like this to engage with the community and hope to see you there,” says Busch.

They will be set up at the Willow Street Cafe in Chemainus for an hour, starting at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 10.