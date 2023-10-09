BC Ferries has announced a smattering of cancellations on their route between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for this week. It’s because the Spirit of Vancouver Island has a crack in the aft ballast tank. The vessel will be out of service until October 19th.

The corporation says that the cancellations will affect ten round trip sailings and 550 bookings.

Aside from inconveniencing travellers who were hoping to be on those sailings, the service says the cancellations mean that other sailings throughout the day will be busier than normal, with limited drive up space available.

This is the table of cancellations shared by BC Ferries: