A new totem pole will find its new home in Cowichan Station at a pole-raising event this Sunday.

The pole was carved by Rupert Scrow an artist from the Kwikwasut’inuxw Nation who has been living for many years in the Cowichan Valley.

Scrow started carving this pole in 2010 before his work was interrupted by a stroke in 2016. The pole has since moved with Scrow through his journey of recovery and to the Cowichan Valley last year.

Scrow says that the event is a great chance for all people to come together and start a dialogue.

Now the pole is complete and ready to be raised at a ceremony happening this Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm at the Hub in Cowichan Station.