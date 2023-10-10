This Thanksgiving weekend saw some record temperatures broken around the province with a few records falling on Vancouver Island.

According to Environment Canada, the hottest temps in the province were felt in Lytton which broke the record on October 8th hitting 29.6 degrees.

On the Island and Sunshine Coast, two records fell Sunday, one in Port Hardy which saw highs of 17.5 degrees and Powell River which hit 23.5 degrees.

Environment Canada doesn’t expect any more records to be broken as rain is forecast for the Island and much of the province this week.