It may look like a ditch, but the strip of green land across from the North Cowichan Fire Hall is actually a creek that has salmon fry in it, and the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society wants to restore it to its former glory.

According to Executive Director Paul Fletcher, it’s part of a larger project that aims to restore the wetlands that feed Somenos Lake to minimize the number of pollutants that make it into the water.

“All stormwater is diverted eventually into creeks and the creeks carry the stormwater out of the community which can anywhere from agriculture waste pesticide waste from people’s lawns and tire dust,” Fletcher adds these chemicals can contribute to algae blooms or outright harm salmon in the creeks.

The plan would see a large section of Firehouse Creek replanted with shade trees and excavated to restore some of the natural curves of the waterway.

The hope is that the wetlands can absorb chemicals like the recently discovered 6 PPD-Q, which is being studied for its harmful effects on Coho Salmon. “It’s a UV inhibitor, for the tires so they don’t break down in sunlight,” said Fletcher. The compound hasn’t been discovered in Somenos Lake yet, but according to Fletcher, it has been found in Fish Gut Alley, a small side channel north of the Cowichan River.

Another piece of the plan revolves around the current RCMP detachment and the land surrounding it. The SMWS wants to turn that land back into wetlands and tear up the parking lot to restore the flow of water through what Fletcher calls “Misery Meadows”. “That area is very prone to flooding so we’ll find a way of building it so it takes the surge out of the flood because the surge does the most damage.”

With the new RCMP building on Drinkwater Road nearing completion, Fletcher hopes that North Cowichan will reveal their plans for the old building.

“If the building is available, it would potentially be a nature and cultural centre, in our mind but there are probably lots of people interested in it,” said Fletcher.

According to Fletcher North Cowichan has a study on the “disposition” of the property but won’t release it publicly.

“Part of our purpose in speaking with North Cowichan is to get them to release that report so we can start discussing the future of the building. So, I think it would be good for North Cowichan to bring it out in the open show the report to everyone and start meeting with the community,” said Fletcher.